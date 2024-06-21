Monsoon Rains Forecast for Jeju, Central Region Hit with Heat Waves

Photo : KBS

Heavy rains are forecast for the southernmost island of Jeju with the start of the monsoon season, while scorching heat waves are expected in the central region.According to the Jeju Regional Office of Meteorology on Thursday, heavy rain advisories are in place for the island's mountainous regions, as well as western, eastern, and southern areas. Some parts of the island can expect over 30 millimeters of rain per hour between noon and 6 p.m.Weather authorities projected a cumulative 50 to 100 millimeters of rain on the island through Friday morning, with over 200 millimeters in the mountainous areas.Amid ongoing heat waves in the country's central region and elsewhere, daytime highs are forecast to climb to 35 degrees Celsius in Seoul and Daejeon, 32 degrees in the southeastern city of Daegu, and 31 degrees in Gwangju in the southwest.The year's first heat wave warnings were issued in four areas of Gyeonggi Province - Gapyeong, Goyang, Yongin, and Anseong - as of 10 a.m. A heat wave warning is issued when the sensible temperature is expected to surpass 35 degrees for two or more days.