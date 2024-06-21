KMA Chief Appears for Questioning in Trainee Doctors' Action Instigation Probe

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of a group representing the nation's private practitioners appeared for police questioning amid allegations that the doctors' group incited trainee doctors to launch a collective action in protest of the medical school admissions quota hike.Appearing for questioning by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency on Thursday, Korean Medical Association(KMA) President Lim Hyun-taek said that not only KMA members but the entire nation is aware that the trainee doctors have not committed any crime.Lim said that this understanding extends to himself as well as current and former KMA executives.However, the KMA chief did not comment when asked about his refusal to cooperate with a previous police summons earlier this month and whether the KMA had communicated with the trainee doctors' group about launching an indefinite suspension of patient treatment on June 27.In February, the health ministry filed complaints against six current and former KMA executives for alleged violation of the Medical Services Act, obstruction of business, and instigation and abetting.