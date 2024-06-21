Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Gov't Forecasts Max Electricity Demand of 92.3GW in August

Written: 2024-06-20 13:20:34Updated: 2024-06-20 13:35:16

Gov't Forecasts Max Electricity Demand of 92.3GW in August

Photo : YONHAP News

The government held discussions on the nation's electricity supply as the maximum demand this summer season is forecast to peak during the second week of August.

The energy ministry said on Thursday that this summer's maximum electricity demand is expected to be 92-point-three gigawatts, similar to last year's maximum demand of 93-point-six gigawatts.

The highest demand, which could further rise to 97-point-two gigawatts due to lower-than-expected use of solar energy, is likely to be recorded during the second week of August when industries resume operations following the summer holidays.

Authorities said they have secured up to 104-point-two gigawatts of supply capacity through operations of 21 nuclear power plants and increased solar energy facilities.

In the event of a possible shortage of reserve power, the ministry plans to trial run new generators, such as the Ulsan GPS LNG/LPG combined cycle power plant and the Tongyeong combined cycle power plant,  to obtain up to an additional seven-point-two gigawatts.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >