Gov't Forecasts Max Electricity Demand of 92.3GW in August

Photo : YONHAP News

The government held discussions on the nation's electricity supply as the maximum demand this summer season is forecast to peak during the second week of August.The energy ministry said on Thursday that this summer's maximum electricity demand is expected to be 92-point-three gigawatts, similar to last year's maximum demand of 93-point-six gigawatts.The highest demand, which could further rise to 97-point-two gigawatts due to lower-than-expected use of solar energy, is likely to be recorded during the second week of August when industries resume operations following the summer holidays.Authorities said they have secured up to 104-point-two gigawatts of supply capacity through operations of 21 nuclear power plants and increased solar energy facilities.In the event of a possible shortage of reserve power, the ministry plans to trial run new generators, such as the Ulsan GPS LNG/LPG combined cycle power plant and the Tongyeong combined cycle power plant, to obtain up to an additional seven-point-two gigawatts.