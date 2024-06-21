Unification Ministry: N. Korea, Russia Flaunted Upgraded Ties, Anti-West Solidarity

Photo : KBS News

The South Korean ministry in charge of inter-Korean affairs on Thursday assessed that North Korea and Russia officially flaunted their upgraded bilateral relations and strengthened anti-U.S. and anti-West solidarity centered on military cooperation.An official at Seoul's unification ministry provided this assessment while speaking to reporters about Wednesday's summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin during Putin's state visit.Having maintained bilateral interests since Kim's visit to Russia last year, the official noted that North Korea has secured Russia's support against a trilateral cooperation among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan.For its part, Russia appears to be seeking North Korea's support in its war in Ukraine and to avoid international isolation amid Western sanctions, while maintaining influence over issues pertaining to the Korean Peninsula.The official, however, declined to comment on the comprehensive strategic partnership treaty signed by Kim and Putin, in which the two sides have agreed to provide immediate military aid if either side faces an armed invasion, adding time would be required for a comprehensive analysis.