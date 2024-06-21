Professors at SNU Hospitals to Vote on Extending Collective Suspensions

Photo : YONHAP News

Medical professors at hospitals affiliated with Seoul National University(SNU), who launched a collective suspension of patient treatment on Monday, will vote on whether to continue the group action next week.According to the medical community, an emergency committee of the professors held a discussion on the ongoing suspensions at four SNU-affiliated hospitals in the capital region on Thursday morning.The committee decided to conduct the vote, which will include a question on an indefinite suspension, starting Thursday, with the outcome likely to be announced by Saturday at the latest.Opinion is reportedly divided within the committee, which is also considering consultation with the National Assembly and forming an alliance with other doctors' groups, such as the Korean Medical Association(KMA).Amid the SNU Hospital President and CEO Kim Young-tae's disapproval of the professors' collective action, some outpatient consultation and surgeries, which had been reduced or deferred this week, have reportedly partially resumed.