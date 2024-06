Photo : YONHAP News

Former ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim leader Han Dong-hoon is set to announce his bid for the party leadership race this weekend.In a press notice on Thursday, Han's camp said the former interim chief will make the announcement at the National Assembly at 2 p.m. on Sunday.Han, who is considered a strong favorite for the position, has reportedly expressed his intent to run for leadership at next month's party convention and has been making phone calls to some party representatives to seek their support.He is also known to have set up an office near the Assembly to serve as his election headquarters, while seeking to name his running mate in the election for the Supreme Council.Earlier on Thursday, former land minister Won Hee-ryong announced his plans to run in the race, while Rep. Na Kyung-won, another potential candidate, is speculated announce her bid soon.