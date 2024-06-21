DP Urges PPP to Withdraw Boycott in Protest of Standing Committee Chair Allocation

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) called on the ruling People Power Party(PPP) to withdraw its parliamentary boycott in protest of the DP's unilateral allocation of key standing committee chairmanships.At a party meeting on Thursday, DP floor leader Park Chan-dae criticized the PPP's proposal made the previous day for the rival parties to rotate annually the chairmanships of two key committees - the legislation and judiciary committee and the house steering committee.Quipping that the ruling side might even suggest a rotating one-year presidency, Park urged the PPP to stop incapacitating the Assembly and to return.DP policy chief Jin Sung-joon criticized the ruling party's attitude, especially after President Yoon Suk Yeol declared a state of national emergency regarding the nation's population and proposed policies to tackle the low birth rate.The DP has ramped up pressure on the PPP after Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik gave an ultimatum for the parties to finalize negotiations on the formation of 18 standing committees by the weekend.