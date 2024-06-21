Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Foreign Ministry: N. Korea-Russia Military Technology Cooperation Commitment Regretful

Written: 2024-06-20 15:16:36Updated: 2024-06-20 15:19:43

Foreign Ministry: N. Korea-Russia Military Technology Cooperation Commitment Regretful

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday expressed regret over North Korea and Russia's commitment to engage in military technology cooperation during the summit between their leaders.

Ministry spokesperson Lim Soo-suk said during a regular briefing that Pyongyang and Moscow signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement and openly announced its military technology cooperation despite repeated warnings from the international community, adding that this violates UN Security Council resolutions.

In response, the spokesperson said the international community, including the allies of South Korea, will take corresponding measures and resolution actions against acts that threaten the nation's security.

Lim further revealed that the government is currently reviewing the specific contents of the agreement between North Korea and Russia and will announce the official government position on the matter soon.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement after their summit on Wednesday, which also includes military assistance "without delay" if either is attacked.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >