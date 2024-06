Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Football Association(KFA) announced on Thursday that it has mutually agreed to part ways with Colin Bell, the head coach of the women's national team.The nation's football body said it decided to terminate Bell's contract with six months remaining. As the termination was mutual, the KFA said that no additional money is owed.Bell assumed the role in October 2019, becoming the first foreign-born head coach of the South Korean women's national team, and had signed two contract extensions prior to the termination.During his tenure, the 62-year-old Englishman oversaw 49 matches, resulting in 24 wins, 10 draws, and 15 losses for South Korea.Despite early success, South Korea failed to win a match in the group stage of the FIFA Women's World Cup last July and failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics.