Photo : KBS News

A 29-hundred-ton cargo ship was seized near the Korea Strait on Thursday over suspicions of violating UN Security Council sanctions against North Korea.On board the stateless ship were fourteen crew members, including the captain.The vessel is currently anchored at a location in the southeastern port city of Busan, where an investigation will be conducted soon.Under UN Security Council Resolution 2397 against North Korea, UN member states have the authority to seize, search, and detain ships suspected of participating in sanctions violations within their territorial waters.