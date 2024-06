Photo : KBS News

The nation will continue to see hot weather on Friday with cloudy skies expected for the central region while showers are expected for Jeju and Gangwon Province and the eastern part of North Jeolla Province.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Thursday, Jeju Island will see between five and 40 millimeters of rain through early hours Friday while the eastern part of North Jeolla Province will witness five to 20 millimeters of rain. Five to ten millimeters of precipitation is projected for Gangwon’s inland and mountainous regions on Friday.Morning lows will range between 17 and 23 degrees Celsius, including 23 in Seoul.Afternoon highs will reach between 25 and 33 degrees, similar or slightly lower than Thursday.