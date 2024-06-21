Rival Camps Still at Odds over Formation of Nat'l Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival camps remain at gaping odds over distributing the heads of parliament’s 18 standing committees with just three days left until the deadline given by National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik.Ruling People Power Party(PPP) vice floor leader Bae June-young and his main opposition Democratic Party(DP) counterpart Park Sung-joon sat down for talks on Thursday but failed to narrow differences and only reaffirmed their parties’ stances.Speaker Woo had ordered the two parties’ floor leadership to conclude negotiations on the formation of the 22nd National Assembly by midnight Sunday.The PPP had proposed that the two major political parties take turns holding the chairmanships of the legislation and judiciary committee and the house steering committee for one year each during the first half of the 22nd National Assembly.The DP, on its part, has set as a precondition to accepting the PPP’s proposal limiting the president’s right to veto bills for the next one year.