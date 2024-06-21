Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Rival Camps Still at Odds over Formation of Nat'l Assembly

Written: 2024-06-20 17:54:01Updated: 2024-06-20 19:28:16

Rival Camps Still at Odds over Formation of Nat'l Assembly

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival camps remain at gaping odds over distributing the heads of parliament’s 18 standing committees with just three days left until the deadline given by National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik. 

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) vice floor leader Bae June-young and his main opposition Democratic Party(DP) counterpart Park Sung-joon sat down for talks on Thursday but failed to narrow differences and only reaffirmed their parties’ stances. 

Speaker Woo had ordered the two parties’ floor leadership to conclude negotiations on the formation of the 22nd National Assembly by midnight Sunday. 

The PPP had proposed that the two major political parties take turns holding the chairmanships of the legislation and judiciary committee and the house steering committee for one year each during the first half of the 22nd National Assembly.

The DP, on its part, has set as a precondition to accepting the PPP’s proposal limiting the president’s right to veto bills for the next one year.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >