KMA to Create Special Committee to Tackle Dispute With Gov't on Medical Reforms

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Medical Association(KMA) has decided to create a pan-medical special committee to address the dispute between the medical community and the government over medical reforms.In a news conference held at its head office in Seoul on Thursday, the KMA said the envisioned committee will be headed by three co-chairs, each representing medical professors, trainee doctors as well as city and provincial medical associations.A KMA official said though the special committee would operate under the association, it will be granted full decision-making authority.On whether it will push forward its plan to launch an indefinite suspension of patient treatment from next Thursday, the KMA said the special committee will make a decision after gathering opinions from professors and trainee doctors who stand at the forefront of protesting the government’s medical reform plans.The association said a decision on the indefinite suspension will be reached during a meeting on Saturday.