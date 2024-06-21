KMA to Create Special Committee to Tackle Dispute With Gov't on Medical Reforms

The Korean Medical Association(KMA) has decided to create a pan-medical special committee to address the dispute between the medical community and the government over medical reforms.
In a news conference held at its head office in Seoul on Thursday, the KMA said the envisioned committee will be headed by three co-chairs, each representing medical professors, trainee doctors as well as city and provincial medical associations.
A KMA official said though the special committee would operate under the association, it will be granted full decision-making authority.
On whether it will push forward its plan to launch an indefinite suspension of patient treatment from next Thursday, the KMA said the special committee will make a decision after gathering opinions from professors and trainee doctors who stand at the forefront of protesting the government’s medical reform plans.
The association said a decision on the indefinite suspension will be reached during a meeting on Saturday.