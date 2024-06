Photo : YONHAP News

The government has won a lawsuit filed by international deals broker Blenheim Capital that sought compensation worth some 500 million U.S. dollars over a sale of F-35 fighter jets from the U.S. to South Korea.The justice ministry said Thursday that the U.S. Supreme Court declined earlier on Monday to hear an appeal by the London-based broker.The ministry said with the court’s decision, the South Korean government, Lockheed Martin and Airbus had won in the damage suit filed by Blenheim back in December 2020.Blenheim sued South Korea, Lockheed and Airbus in Virginia federal court, claiming it was excluded from a deal on South Korea purchasing F-35 fighter jets.The South Korean government and other defendants had argued that the sales deal was a foreign military sales arrangement clinched between two nations and thus was beyond the reach of U.S. courts.