Putin Warns S. Korea against Arms Deliveries to Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned South Korea that it would be making a "big mistake" if it supplies weapons to Ukraine.According to the Russian TASS news agency, Putin made the remark during a trip to Vietnam after South Korea said it would review the possibility of supplying arms to Ukraine while condemning a new defense pact signed by North Korea and Russia.Putin reportedly said if that happens, Russia will make corresponding decisions that will not please the current leadership of South Korea.Earlier on Thursday, South Korea’s National Security Adviser Chang Ho-jin said the top office will reconsider providing arms support to Ukraine after Pyongyang and Moscow’s move to boost their military and economic cooperation with the adoption of a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty that includes a vow of mutual aid if either country is attacked.Putin said South Korea has nothing to worry about because the treaty would only apply if either Russia or North Korea was attacked by a third country, adding that as far as he knows, South Korea is not planning aggression against the North.However, he said he can’t exclude providing North Korea with high-precision weapons as a response to Western arms deliveries to Ukraine.