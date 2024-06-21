US Welcomes ‘Any Support’ for Ukraine amid S. Korea’s Move to Consider Arms Supply

Photo : KBS News

The United States said it would welcome any support for Ukraine in its war against Russia after South Korea announced it would reconsider its policy of not supplying arms to Kyiv.U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told a press briefing Thursday that Washington welcomes any support for Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, but that's ultimately a decision for South Korea.Asked if the U.S. would not consider South Korea’s arms supply to Ukraine as an act that destabilizes the Indo Pacific, the spokesperson said the U.S. welcomes any country that intends to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.South Korea's National Security Advisor Chang Ho-jin said on Thursday the government would reconsider the issue of providing weapons to Ukraine after North Korea and Russia signed a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty to boost their military and economic cooperation.Chang’s remarks hinted at the possibility of a shift in Seoul's policy of not directly providing lethal weapons to Kyiv.