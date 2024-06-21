Court Orders Art Center Run by SK Chief's Estranged Wife to Vacate Group Building

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has ordered an art museum run by Roh So-young, the estranged wife of SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, to vacate the group's de facto headquarters located in Seoul's Jongno District.The Seoul Central District Court on Friday ruled in favor of group subsidiary SK Innovation, which had filed a real estate transfer lawsuit against Roh.The court ordered Roh's Art Center Nabi to return the property on the building's fourth floor and to pay one-point-04 billion won, or around 748-thousand U.S. dollars, in compensation following the company's legal termination of their lease agreement.SK Innovation, which manages the Jongno building, filed the complaint after the start of Chey and Roh's divorce proceedings last April, claiming that the lease contract with the art museum had ended in September 2019.In response to the ruling, a lawyer for Art Center Nabi said the SK side has gone too far, considering the art museum, which Roh had inherited from her late mother-in-law, was relocated to the SK building in 2000 upon Chey's request.Late last month, the Seoul High Court ordered Chey to pay his estranged wife a record one-point-38 trillion won in asset division and two billion won in compensation in their divorce proceedings.