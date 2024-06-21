Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Pres. Office Denies S. Korea Looking to First Send Ammunition to Ukraine

Written: 2024-06-21 14:33:29Updated: 2024-06-21 14:45:11

Pres. Office Denies S. Korea Looking to First Send Ammunition to Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has denied media reports that South Korea is looking to first send ammunition, such as 155mm artillery shells or anti-tank guided missiles, to Ukraine as part of its speculated arms provision.

A presidential official said Friday that details on the potential arms supply would be reviewed in accordance with Russia's response to South Korea's position on the issue, adding that various plans could be considered in weapons support.

On Thursday, a high-ranking official at the top office said Seoul would review its existing policy of not supplying lethal weapons to Ukraine after North Korea and Russia signed a treaty to mutually provide immediate military assistance if either side is attacked.

The official said it will be "interesting" for Moscow to find out little by little what Seoul will do, but declined to comment on whether arms supply to Kyiv would involve lethal weapons.

Speaking at a press conference in Vietnam on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin warned South Korea that sending weapons to Ukraine would be a "very big mistake."
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >