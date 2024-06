Photo : YONHAP News

A company commander and the deputy commander from the 12th Infantry Division in the northeastern county of Inje have been arrested on Friday over the death of a recruit last month.The Chuncheon District Court issued pretrial detention warrants for the two suspects charged with professional negligence causing death and abuse of power.Judge Shin Dong-il, who was in charge of the warrant review, cited concerns about the destruction of evidence.One trainee soldier collapsed during a disciplinary training session involving five other recruits at the boot camp of the 12th Infantry Division on May 23 and died two days later.The Army later concluded that the recruits were ordered to run and do push-ups while carrying full combat gear, in violation of military regulations, and sent the case to the police for investigation.