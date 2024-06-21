Menu Content

SNU Medical Professors to End Collective Leave of Absence

Written: 2024-06-21 15:13:29Updated: 2024-06-21 15:28:36

SNU Medical Professors to End Collective Leave of Absence

Professors at Seoul National University(SNU) College of Medicine and SNU-affiliated hospitals will end their indefinite leave of absence.

The decision comes as the emergency committee of SNU medical professors on Thursday held a vote on whether to continue its collective action, where 73-point-six percent or 698 out of 948 professors agreed to protest against the government's medical reform plans in a more "sustainable way."

This means professors at SNU College of Medicine and its affiliated hospitals will resume work next week after beginning their walkout on June 17.

However, the emergency committee stressed they would continue fighting, despite the decision to return to work.

Meanwhile, professors at the Catholic University of Korea have postponed their decision on whether to end their collective action until the weekend, while professors at Severance Hospital have announced an indefinite leave of absence starting next Thursday.
