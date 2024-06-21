DP Points Out Pres. Yoon as Main Source behind Alleged Marine Probe Interference

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) pointed out President Yoon Suk Yeol as the primary source behind his administration's alleged interference in an investigation into last year's death of a Marine during flood rescue operations.At a hearing unilaterally held by the opposition on the parliamentary legislation and judiciary committee on Friday, DP Rep. Seo Young-kyo referred to allegations that Yoon was furious about the initial Marine probe report that implicated senior Marine officials.In her questioning of former defense minister Lee Jong-sup, Seo claimed that Lee had called off a press briefing by the Marine probe team after learning about Yoon's rage, which also prompted him to order a deferment on transferring the case file to the police.Seo said the allegations constitute power abuse and disruption of national discipline, citing records showing that the office of presidential secretary for civil service discipline had called the National Office of Investigation(NOI) to take back the case files.DP Rep. Jeon Hyun-heui even suggested the allegations, if found to be true, could provide a justified reason to seek impeachment of the president.