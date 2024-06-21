Menu Content

Ministers from S. Korea, Germany Seek to Enhance Cooperation in Energy, AI

Written: 2024-06-21 17:20:26Updated: 2024-06-21 17:47:05

Ministers from S. Korea, Germany Seek to Enhance Cooperation in Energy, AI

Photo : YONHAP News

Industry ministers from South Korea and Germany have discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in energy, industrial digitization, artificial intelligence and mobility.

Industry and energy minister Ahn Duk-geun met with visiting German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who also serves as the federal minister for economic affairs and climate action, in Seoul on Friday.

Calling for enhanced cooperation amid increasing uncertainties in the global economy, Ahn said South Korea and Germany, based on their strengths in manufacturing, will become important partners in talks on industrial competitiveness, digitization and decarbonization.

The two sides agreed to continue to promote mutual cooperation regarding their respective energy policies through a partnership, while seeking ways to cooperate in standardization and data sharing in digitization and increased AI usage.

They also agreed to bolster joint research and development in future mobility.

Seoul also requested Berlin's participation in its carbon-free energy(CFE) initiative.
