Gyeonggi Province Requests Police to Probe Group that Sent Balloons to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

Gyeonggi Province has requested police to look into a North Korean defectors group that sent balloons containing propaganda leaflets over the border to the North.The province made the request in a document submitted to the police on Friday, saying it confirmed through a video that Fighters for a Free North Korea sent nine to ten balloons containing anti-North Korea leaflets to the North from behind a church building in Paju, Gyeonggi Province at around 10:10 p.m. on Thursday.The group had earlier said in a press release that it had flown large balloons carrying 300-thousand propaganda leaflets, one-dollar bills and flash drives containing Korean music and dramas to the North.The province said in the document that the large-sized balloons used to send propaganda leaflets could fall under the category of an ultralight flying device under the Aviation Safety Act which cannot be flown without approval from the transportation minister.It said that in the event such balloons are flown carrying materials weighing more than two kilograms, they could be regarded as ultralight flying devices and thus the groups that send them could be subject to penalties.Between May 28 and June 9, Pyongyang sent over a thousand trash-filled balloons south of the border and threatened stronger retaliation should the leaflet activity continue.