Photo : YONHAP News

The won-dollar exchange on Friday neared the 14-hundred won range rate before it closed in the one-thousand-390 won range after foreign exchange authorities announced they agreed with the National Pension Service(NPS) to expand the size of a currency swap deal.The won-dollar rate closed at one-thousand-388-point-three won on Friday after the local currency weakened three-point-six won.The rate opened at one-thousand-392 won and had climbed to one-thousand-393 won early hours Friday due to the strong dollar trend.The rate slipped after foreign exchange authorities said they agreed with the NPS to expand a currency swap line from the current 35 billion dollars to 50 billion dollars in a bid to protect the won against the dollar.Friday’s rate was the highest to be posted since April 16th when the won-dollar rate closed at one-thousand-394-point-50 won.