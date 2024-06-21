Seoul Summons Russian Ambassador to Protest N. Korea-Russia Treaty

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign ministry summoned Russia's top diplomat in Seoul on Friday to lodge a protest against Moscow's signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty with Pyongyang during Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit.First Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong-kyun summoned Russian Ambassador to South Korea Georgy Zinoviev to the foreign ministry building at around 2 p.m., where he reportedly delivered Seoul's stance regarding the Pyongyang-Moscow treaty and military cooperation.Kim is believed to have emphasized that such military cooperation violates UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions that would adversely impact regional security and Seoul-Moscow ties.On Thursday, the South Korean presidential office's Director of National Security, Chang Ho-jin, said Seoul will reconsider the issue of providing arms support to Ukraine in condemnation of the treaty.It is the first time that Seoul had formally declared that it would review an existing policy of not providing lethal weapons to Ukraine.