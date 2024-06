Photo : YONHAP News

The year's first tropical night in Seoul was observed between Friday night and Saturday morning.The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) said the lowest temperature recorded in Seoul between 6:01 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday was 25-point-one degrees Celsius.Tropical nights occur when temperatures remain above 25 degrees.According to the KMA, this is the earliest the capital has recorded a tropical night since it began weather observations in 1907, and it also came seven days earlier compared to last year.The agency said it was brought on by recent high temperatures that did not drop overnight due to the inflow of southerly winds amid overcast skies.Daytime highs on Saturday are forecast to rise to 27 degrees in Seoul, with a sensible temperature of around 31 degrees in the central region due to high humidity.