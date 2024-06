Photo : YONHAP News

One of the nation's umbrella labor unions is set to stage a large-scale rally in central Seoul on Saturday.The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) said the rally will open in Seoul's Jung District at 2:30 p.m., calling for an increase in the minimum wage and the guarantee of basic labor rights.The union said some 50-thousand of its members will attend.Participants are expected to march to Seoul City Hall upon gathering near the National Police Agency, Seoul Station and Sungnyemun. They will then march towards Namyeong intersection through Seoul Station from around 3:30 p.m.The police are advising the public to use public transportation to avoid traffic congestion in the area and for drivers to cooperate with traffic control measures.