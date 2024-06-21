S. Korea, Netherlands Hold 1st Economic Security Dialogue

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the Netherlands held their first economic security dialogue to seek effective ways to jointly tackle supply chain disruptions and enhance cooperation.The talks held in The Hague on Friday were led by Kim Jin-dong, director-general for bilateral economic affairs at the South Korean foreign ministry, and Yvette van Eechoud, deputy director-general for foreign economic relations at the Dutch foreign ministry.This came as a follow-up to an agreement reached between the two countries during President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to the Netherlands last year.The two sides exchanged views on factors that impact economic security and high-risk external reliance, and they agreed to continue work on ways to enhance cooperation in semiconductors, research and development in core and new technologies, and people-to-people exchanges.Seoul also explained its new law on supporting supply chain stabilization set to take effect in the country next Thursday.