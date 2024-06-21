Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

FM Cho Discusses Response to N. Korea-Russia Summit with US, Japanese Counterparts

Written: 2024-06-22 14:57:31Updated: 2024-06-22 15:16:46

FM Cho Discusses Response to N. Korea-Russia Summit with US, Japanese Counterparts

Photo : KBS News

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul discussed response steps to this week's summit between the leaders of North Korea and Russia with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts.

According to Seoul's foreign ministry on Friday, Cho, who is visiting the U.S., held separate phone talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa.

The three ministers shared the view that Pyongyang and Moscow's signing of a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty, agreeing to enhance military and economic cooperation, poses a serious threat to their security, as well as peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula and beyond.

Cho and Blinken strongly condemned such development, while Cho and Kamikawa expressed a grave concern.

Stressing that any type of cooperation that provides direct or indirect support for the North's military reinforcement is in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, Cho explained Seoul's latest unilateral sanctions on the North and extended export controls on Russia.

The U.S. State Department, meanwhile, said Blinken thanked Cho for Seoul's continued support for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

On Thursday, the South Korean government condemned the new defense pact signed by North Korea and Russia and reconsider a possible increase in its level of support for Ukraine.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >