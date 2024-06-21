USS Theodore Roosevelt Arrives in Busan for Participation in SK-US-Japan Multidomain Exercise

Photo : Ministry of National Defense

The U.S. Navy's nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, the USS Theodore Roosevelt, arrived at a naval port in the southeastern city of Busan on Saturday.According to Seoul's defense ministry, the arrival of the aircraft carrier along with the Carrier Strike Group Nine comes under the allies' practical fulfillment of a lasting and ironclad U.S. commitment to extended deterrence.This marks the USS Theodore Roosevelt's first port call in Busan and the first arrival of a U.S. aircraft carrier in South Korea in seven months since the USS Carl Vinson's visit last November.The U.S. carrier is set to participate later this month in Seoul, Washington and Tokyo's first-ever trilateral multidomain exercise, dubbed the "Freedom Edge," as part of efforts to bolster security cooperation against North Korean threats amid its enhanced military cooperation with Russia.The USS Theodore Roosevelt will also be open for access by the South Korean public on Sunday as part of friendly exchange activities between the Navies of the two countries.