Women's Archery Team Fails to Advance to World Cup Semifinals in Individual Event

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean women's archery team fell short of advancing to the semifinals in the individual recurve event at Stage Three of the 2024 Hyundai Archery World Cup under way in Antalya, Turkiye, which comes just one month ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.Lim Si-hyeon, three-time gold medalist at the 2022 Asian Games, was the first South Korean to be eliminated after being defeated by Malaysia's Ariana Nur Dania Mohamad Zairi zero-six in the Round of 32.Fellow archers Jeon Hun-young and Nam Su-hyeon were eliminated in the quarterfinals following losses against India's Ankita Bhakat and Mexico's Alejandra Valencia, respectively.Excluding the years of South Korea's absence in the tournament, it is the first time the country has failed to win a medal in the women's individual event since 2014.On the men's side, Kim Woo-jin advanced to the semifinals of the individual recurve event set for Sunday, while Lee Woo-seok and Kim Je-deok were both eliminated.