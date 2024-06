Photo : KBS

U.S. studio Pixar's animated film "Inside Out 2" has attracted over three million moviegoers in South Korea within 11 days of its release.According to the film's local distributor Walt Disney Company Korea on Saturday, the sequel hit the milestone seven days earlier compared to the original "Inside Out" film released in 2015.If the current trend continues, the sequel is widely anticipated to surpass the previous film's total audience of four-point-97 million."Inside Out 2," which depicts the inner world of American girl Riley through various emotion characters, is a story of how she navigates through puberty and grows up.Meanwhile, South Korean director Kim Sung-han's disaster film "Hijack 1971," starring Ha Jung-woo and Yeo Jin-goo, attracted over 99-thousand moviegoers on the day of its release on Friday, ranking second after "Inside Out 2" in daily ticket sales.