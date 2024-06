Photo : YONHAP News

It is raining nationwide with wet conditions to continue in Jeju and the southern regions until Sunday morning.Over 180 millimeters of precipitation is expected in the coastal and eastern parts of South Jeolla Province, between 50 and 150 millimeters in the southern coastal regions and Jeju Island, and between 30 and 100 millimeters in other southern parts of the country.The Chungcheong provinces will get between ten to 60 millimeters of rain, while five to 30 millimeters is forecast for Gangwon Province and around five millimeters in the capital region.The rain will taper to an end in most of the capital region Saturday afternoon, but will continue in other parts of the country until early Sunday.Afternoon highs on Saturday are expected to range between 23 and 27 degrees Celsius, five to eight degrees lower than Friday. The high in Seoul will peak at around 27 degrees.