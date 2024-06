Photo : KBS

A magnitude two-point-zero earthquake struck waters near Jeju Island at 1:49 p.m. Saturday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the temblor was reported at a location 41 kilometers west-southwest of the Jeju city of Seogwipo. The depth of the epicenter was estimated at 16 kilometers.The weather agency said it did not expect any damages from the tremor.Including Saturday's quake, a total of 34 earthquakes with a magnitude of two and higher have been recorded so far this year.