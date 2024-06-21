N. Korea to Hold Key Party Meeting This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea's ruling Workers' Party will hold a key meeting this week to review performances of major projects in the first half of the year.On May 24, the Politburo of the party's Central Committee decided to convene the 10th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee in late June to review the implementation of the country's major projects and discuss policy issues of weighty significance.The planned session, however, may unveil measures to follow up on a comprehensive strategic partnership treaty the North recently signed with Russia during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Pyongyang.Since 2021, North Korea has held the key party meetings every June for three or four days with Kim in attendance to review the implementation of major projects in the first half of the year and prepare for the second half.Attention is drawn to whether Kim will issue any message regarding the situation on the Korean Peninsula as the planned session comes ahead of the Ulchi Freedom Shield, a combined exercise between South Korea and the United States set for August.