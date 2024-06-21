Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Auto Exports Projected to Hit Record High This Year

Written: 2024-06-23 12:21:17Updated: 2024-06-23 13:43:00

Auto Exports Projected to Hit Record High This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The country's auto exports are projected to hit a record high this year.

According to the Korea Automobile and Mobility Association (KAMA) on Sunday, the country's car exports are forecast to grow five-point-four percent on-year to 74-point-seven billion dollars this year to post an all-time high.

The amount is expected to reach 98 billion dollars if taken together with expected auto component sales in the global market.

However, auto sales in the domestic market are expected to fall five-point-nine percent to one-point-65 million units this year.

KAMA chief Kang Nam-hoon called for support for those replacing old vehicles, a reduction in individual consumption tax and other measures to prevent the weakening of the growth engine of the automobile industry due to a decline in domestic demand. 

He also stressed the need to maintain the stable labor-management relationship and introduce flexible working systems to continue the export growth momentum.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >