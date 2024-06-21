S. Korea, US, Japan to Hold First Industry Ministerial Meeting This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold their first industry ministerial meeting in Washington this week.According to Seoul's Industry Ministry on Sunday, Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun will make a five-day visit to Washington, D.C., from Monday to attend the meeting and other talks.The first industry ministerial meeting set for Wednesday comes as the leaders of the three nations agreed to launch a new commerce and industry ministers' meeting at Camp David in Maryland in August last year.Ahn will sit down for the inaugural talks with U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Japanese Trade Minister Ken Saito to hold in-depth discussions on economic security and ways of strengthening three-way industrial cooperation.The three sides will also launch a trilateral business meeting platform to be led by economic organizations of the three nations to enhance cooperation among the private sectors.During the U.S. trip, Ahn will also hold one-on-one talks with Raimondo and other senior industry and energy-related officials of the United States to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the industry and energy sectors.Ahn will also attend the second ministerial meeting of the South Korea-U.S. Supply Chain and Commercial Dialogue.