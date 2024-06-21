Deaths in Traffic Accidents on Wet Roads Exceed 1,000 for 3 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of deaths in traffic accidents on wet roads in the past three years surpassed one thousand, showing the need to reduce the speed on the roads during the rainy season.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport released the data on Sunday, announcing a plan to launch a four-day safety campaign for trucks starting Tuesday to prevent traffic accidents with the arrival of the annual rainy season.According to the ministry's data, 49-thousand-341 traffic accidents occurred on wet roads between 2021 and 2023, killing one-thousand-29, with a death rate of two-point-09 percent.In comparison, the number of traffic accidents on dry roads posted 537-thousand-579 during the three-year period, killing about seven thousand, with the death rate at one-point-three percent.A test on the risk of driving in the rain, conducted by the Korea Transportation Safety Authority, showed that when a truck stops while traveling at 50 kilometers per hour, the stopping distance on wet roads is 24-point-three meters, one-point-six times larger than the stopping distance of 15-point-four meters on dry roads.