N. Korea Likely Provided 1.6 Mil Artillery Shells to Russia

Photo : KBS

North Korea reportedly provided more than 74-thousand tons of explosives for Russia from last August through January this year.The explosives were distributed from two ports in Russia’s Far East to 16 sites mainly along the country’s western borders near Ukraine, according to The Washington Post on Saturday.The newspaper, quoting data obtained by the global security nonprofit Center for Advanced Defense Studies(C4ADS), said the explosives are equal to about one-point-six million artillery shells of the type Russia has used in the war.It added that analysis of satellite imagery and marine traffic date by The Post and C4ADS found evidence of Russian ship movements between North Korea and Russia during the same period.The Post also noted the Royal United Services Institute(RUSI), a British think tank, found 27 shipments between the North Korean port of Rajin and the two Russian ports between roughly the same period, estimating that thousands of containers had been moved, although the contents of the containers remain unknown.