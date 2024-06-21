Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

PPP Leadership Election Shaping Up to be 4-Way Race

Written: 2024-06-24 08:47:40Updated: 2024-06-24 13:13:50

PPP Leadership Election Shaping Up to be 4-Way Race

Photo : YONHAP News

The election for the ruling People Power Party's(PPP) leadership is shaping up to be a four-way race as three major candidates announced their bids on Sunday. 

Former PPP interim leader Han Dong-hoon, five-term Rep. Na Kyung-won and former land minister Won Hee-ryong declared their candidacies Sunday afternoon at the National Assembly, following Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun’s bid on Friday. 

Han, who is considered a strong favorite for the position, said he would seek to reestablish a horizontal relationship between the party and the government. He also said he would propose a bill on a special counsel probe into alleged state interference in the investigation of a Marine's death last year. 

Na claimed to be the right person to bring unity and balance, emphasizing her experience as a five-term lawmaker, while Won stressed his ability to communicate smoothly with the presidential office.

The PPP is scheduled to hold a party convention on July 23 to elect a new leadership.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >