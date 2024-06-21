PPP Leadership Election Shaping Up to be 4-Way Race

Photo : YONHAP News

The election for the ruling People Power Party's(PPP) leadership is shaping up to be a four-way race as three major candidates announced their bids on Sunday.Former PPP interim leader Han Dong-hoon, five-term Rep. Na Kyung-won and former land minister Won Hee-ryong declared their candidacies Sunday afternoon at the National Assembly, following Rep. Yoon Sang-hyun’s bid on Friday.Han, who is considered a strong favorite for the position, said he would seek to reestablish a horizontal relationship between the party and the government. He also said he would propose a bill on a special counsel probe into alleged state interference in the investigation of a Marine's death last year.Na claimed to be the right person to bring unity and balance, emphasizing her experience as a five-term lawmaker, while Won stressed his ability to communicate smoothly with the presidential office.The PPP is scheduled to hold a party convention on July 23 to elect a new leadership.