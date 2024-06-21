Menu Content

Defectors’ Group Sends Plastic Bottles Carrying Rice to N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean defectors’ group said it sent 200 plastic bottles containing rice across the border on Saturday. 

The group known as "Keunsaem" revealed on Sunday that it cast the bottles containing rice, one-dollar bills and USB drives, among other items, into the sea from the western border island of Ganghwa on Saturday morning. 

The group has sent these bottles regularly, releasing 500 plastic bottles on June 7, in hopes they reach North Korean shores.

Last Thursday, another defectors’ group, The Fighter for a Free North Korea, flew 20 balloons carrying anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets, one-dollar bills and flash drives across the border from Paju, Gyeonggi Province. The group launched balloons carrying anti-North Korea leaflets on May 10 and June 6 as well. 

Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, hinted that North Korea will resume sending trash-filled balloons to South Korea in response to the anti-Pyongyang leaflets in a statement carried by the North’s state media on Friday.
