Professors at SNU-affiliated Hospitals Return to Work

Photo : YONHAP News

Professors at Seoul National University(SNU) College of Medicine and SNU-affiliated hospitals returned to work on Monday, ending their indefinite walkout after a week.Accordingly, SNU Hospital, SNU Bundang Hospital, Seoul Metropolitan Government SNU Boramae Medical Center and SNU Hospital Healthcare System Gangnam Center have resumed normal operations.The emergency committee of SNU medical professors decided last Friday to end the indefinite walkout and resume operations on Monday in line with the results of a vote where 73-point-six percent or 698 out of 948 professors agreed to protest against the government's medical reform plans in a more "sustainable way" rather than continue the collective action.However, the emergency committee stressed they would continue fighting, despite the decision to return to work.Meanwhile, professors at Severance Hospital and Asan Medical Center announced a suspension of treatment on Thursday and next Thursday, respectively, while medical professors at the Catholic University of Korea and Sungkyunkwan University will hold meetings on Tuesday to decide on whether to stage a walkout.