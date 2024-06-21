Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

PPP Decides to Head 7 Parliamentary Committees

Written: 2024-06-24 11:39:55Updated: 2024-06-24 15:18:26

PPP Decides to Head 7 Parliamentary Committees

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has decided to head seven parliamentary committees as proposed by the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), ending its boycott of Assembly proceedings in protest of the DP's unilateral allocation of committee chiefs. 

The PPP made the decision on Monday in a closed meeting of party members at the National Assembly.  

The agreement comes 17 days after passing the legal deadline to form the 18 standing committees, as the rival parties had locked horns over who should head the parliamentary committees for the first two years of the 22nd National Assembly.

The DP, which unilaterally selected the chairs of eleven standing committees, including the judiciary, broadcasting and steering committees, on June 10, warned that it would take all 18 committee chairs unless the PPP agreed to take the remaining seven committees.

The National Assembly is expected to elect the chairs of the seven committees in a plenary session this week.

PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho resigned from his position to take responsibility for losing key committees, but he reportedly has the confidence of a substantial number of party lawmakers.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >