PPP Decides to Head 7 Parliamentary Committees

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has decided to head seven parliamentary committees as proposed by the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), ending its boycott of Assembly proceedings in protest of the DP's unilateral allocation of committee chiefs.The PPP made the decision on Monday in a closed meeting of party members at the National Assembly.The agreement comes 17 days after passing the legal deadline to form the 18 standing committees, as the rival parties had locked horns over who should head the parliamentary committees for the first two years of the 22nd National Assembly.The DP, which unilaterally selected the chairs of eleven standing committees, including the judiciary, broadcasting and steering committees, on June 10, warned that it would take all 18 committee chairs unless the PPP agreed to take the remaining seven committees.The National Assembly is expected to elect the chairs of the seven committees in a plenary session this week.PPP floor leader Choo Kyung-ho resigned from his position to take responsibility for losing key committees, but he reportedly has the confidence of a substantial number of party lawmakers.