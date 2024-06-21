S. Korea's National Security Adviser Warns Russia Not to Cross the Line

Photo : KBS

Anchor: National Security Adviser Chang Ho-jin said on Sunday the mix of South Korea's arms support for Ukraine will vary depending on how Russia's military cooperation with North Korea goes. Chang made the remark on a KBS program, stressing that Seoul's decision on whether to provide weapons to Ukraine relies entirely on Russia.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report: National Security Adviser Chang Ho-jin said the types of weapons Seoul might send to Ukraine depends on Russia.Appearing on a KBS program on Sunday, Chang warned Russia not to cross the line.[Sound bite: National Security Adviser Chang Ho-jin (Korean-English)](Host: Our course of action can change depending on Russia?)"Yes. If high-tech precision weapons are provided to North Korea, as we discussed, will there be any remaining line for us? Given public opinions... "The South Korean government had previously emphasized its long-held principle of refraining from providing lethal weapons to Kyiv, pressing Moscow not to transfer advanced arms to Pyongyang.[Sound bite: National Security Adviser Chang Ho-jin (Korean-English)]"In terms of what kind of weapons can be provided [to Ukraine], we can come up with various combinations, whether they be lethal or nonlethal, in consideration of technological levels...""What kind of weapons combination we will provide to Ukraine depends on how Russia will react to our response to the [treaty]."On Thursday, Chang said Seoul will reconsider the issue of providing weapons to Ukraine after Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un signed a new pact to come to each other’s defense in the event of an attack.Later that day, Putin warned that it would be a "big mistake" if South Korea supplied lethal weapons to Ukraine.[Sound bite: Russian President Vladimir Putin (Russian-English) (Jun. 20)]"With regard to deliveries of lethal weapons to Ukraine for combat zones, this would be a very big mistake. I hope this does not happen... ""If that happens, then we will take the according decision, which the current leadership of South Korea will probably not like."Chang told KBS that if Moscow wants to restore its relations with Seoul after the Ukraine war ends, Russia should think carefully.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.