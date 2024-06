Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered mobilization of all possible personnel and equipment for search and rescue efforts after a fire broke out Monday at a lithium battery plant in the Gyeonggi provincial city of Hwaseong.Presidential spokesperson Kim Soo-kyung said Yoon issued the emergency order to interior minister Lee Sang-min and National Fire Agency Commissioner General Nam Wha-yeong.The president also called for thorough measures to ensure the safety of firefighters at the scene.The blaze, which started at around 10:30 a.m., has reportedly left one dead and injured at least three others.The number of casualties could potentially rise as more than 60 workers were believed to be inside the factory when the fire started.