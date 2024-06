Photo : YONHAP News

34-year-old Yang Hee-young, who goes by Amy Yang in the LPGA won her first major title on Sunday, at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.Yang, who's been on the LPGA Tour since 2008, held a two-stroke lead entering the final round at the Sahalee Country Club in Sammamish, Washington, and shot an even-par 72, to win her maiden LPGA major title with a final score of seven-under-281.The long-time LPGA veteran also achieved her first major title in her 75th attempt, having reached the top ten at major tournaments 21 times, including two runner-up finishes at the U.S. Women's Open in 2012 and 2015.Yang became the oldest Korean player to win an LPGA title and now has six LPGA Tour victories under her belt.With the latest win, Yang also books a spot in the upcoming Paris Summer Olympics, as she is expected to climb up in the LPGA Rankings to within the needed top 15th ranking.