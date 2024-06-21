Menu Content

Assembly Speaker Woo Calls for Push toward Constitutional Amendment

Written: 2024-06-24 15:27:11Updated: 2024-06-24 15:28:16

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik says now is the best time to push for a constitutional amendment, pledging to establish a special committee on the amendment once the formation of the standing committee is completed.

Speaking at an invitational forum hosted by the Gwanhun Club on Monday, Woo revealed his plans to form an advisory committee within the Assembly and hold strategic debates to create momentum for discussions on the amendment.

He said there is sufficient social consensus on the amendment's necessity, including recognition of a problem regarding the five-year single-term presidency in the Constitution, calling for an end to extreme political confrontations over the issue.

Woo explained a four-year two-term system would make the president be more mindful of public sentiment as he or she would be subject to an interim evaluation.

The speaker also said a runoff system should be included in the amendment to allow election of a president who has won a majority of votes.
