Gov't Distributes Workplace Disaster Prevention Training Materials for Foreign Laborers

Photo : Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency

The government has distributed workplace disaster prevention training materials that have been translated into 16 different languages in a bid to prevent industrial accidents among foreign laborers stemming from language barriers.The labor ministry said on Sunday that educational videos were sent out in languages spoken in Nepal, East Timor, Laos, Mongolia, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, Indonesia, China, Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan, Thailand, Pakistan and the Philippines.The ministry also provided nine versions of a one page sheet(OPS) on safety measures within shipbuilding amid an increasing number of foreign workers in the industry.While the Korean version of the materials was developed by the Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency, the foreign language versions were produced between the Korea Offshore and Shipbuilding Association and the Human Resources Development Service of Korea.All the educational materials for foreigners that have been developed by the Korea Occupational Safety and Health Agency can also be accessed through the agency's website and its YouTube channel.