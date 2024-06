Photo : KBS News

The Korea Medical Association(KMA), which was set to launch an indefinite walkout starting on June 27, has announced it will hold off on the collective action, for now.The KMA issued a press release Monday saying it will decide on the future direction of its protest against the government's medical reform plans after it holds a meeting of the pan-medical committee on Saturday.The KMA apologized for inconveniences and anxiety patients are experiencing and called on doctors to prevent "a government-induced medical vacuum."Despite holding off on the planned walkout, the nation's largest doctors' group stressed that it will not stop fighting.The announcement comes as representatives of doctors and the government have hinted that negotiations to end the monthslong standoff could be held sometime this week.