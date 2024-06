Photo : YONHAP News

Parasites have been detected in some of the trash-filled balloons sent by North Korea earlier this month, but no harm is expected from them.According to the Ministry of Unification on Monday, numerous parasites, such as roundworms, whipworms and threadworms were found in the soil contained in the trash, after an examination of 70 balloons.The ministry added that the parasites are believed to have originated from human excrement as human genetic materials were also detected.However, the ministry emphasized that as the amount of soil contained in the balloons was small and was quickly collected and managed by the military, there were no concerns for land contamination or infectious diseases.This past month, North Korea has sent more than one thousand trash-carrying balloons toward the South on multiple occasions, in response to South Korean activists' anti-Pyongyang leaflet campaigns.